Milwaukee police: 16-year-old boy hurt in shooting; location under review

Milwaukee police are looking for the person(s) who shot and wounded a 16-year-old boy early Wednesday, Aug. 26.

It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m., and police said there have been "multiple accounts of where this incident occurred."

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.