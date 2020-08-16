Milwaukee police: 1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting near 16th and North

One person is dead and two others wounded after gunfire erupted near 16th and North Avenue on Saturday evening, Aug. 15.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. They say the victims were standing outside when shots were fired and they were struck.

A 21-year-old victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound. A 58 year-old male and 32-year-old male each suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.