Milwaukee Pick 'n Save employee honored for saving customer

He took CPR training to teach fitness classes at a local gym, but a Milwaukee man ended up using that training to save a life at a grocery store.

Walk through the aisles, and you quickly see Aaron Matthews enjoys helping his Pick 'n Save customers.

One day will forever stand out.

"I had an associate run into the office and say, ‘Hey, there’s a customer out front that needs some help.’"

In November 2023, the HR assistant manager was working at the Midtown store. A woman became unconscious while checking out.

"I just stepped in. No questions. You’re just making sure your customers are always taken care of for one," Matthews said. "Whatever I could do at the time I was willing to do."

Matthews performed CPR until members of the fire department got there to help save the woman.

"I’m grateful I was just in the right place at the right time," he said.

This week, the Milwaukee Common Council and fire chief Aaron Lipski honored Matthews.

"If we don’t have civilians, those walking amongst us willing to help, it can put EMS way behind the 8-ball," Lipski said.

While being recognized, Matthews’ humbleness was on full display.

"I feel there should be a lot more compassion and love in the world. For me, being there at that time, at the right time. I was put there for a reason," he said. "Everyone has their purpose in life. Their calling in life. And I love helping people."

Now the city knows his help goes beyond the grocery store aisle.

Pick 'n Save also honored him with an award for his life-saving measures.