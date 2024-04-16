Milwaukee Pick 'n Save reopens, closed after health inspection

article

A grocery store on Milwaukee's north side was shut down for a day after it failed a health inspection.

City health inspectors closed the Pick 'n Save near 35th and North on Monday, April 15. An inspection report said there was evidence of mice, with droppings throughout food prep, storage, pharmacy and register areas – as well as a second-floor office.

Health inspectors returned to reinspect the store after it was cleaned, and said the problem was fixed.

The grocery store reopened on Tuesday.

Statement from Pick 'n Save spokesperson

"Pick ‘n Save takes the health and safety of our customers and associates very seriously. We appreciate the collaboration and support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department as we addressed the isolated incident."