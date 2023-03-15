Milwaukee pellet gun shooting, 2 men sought

article

Milwaukee police need help to identify and locate two men wanted for a pellet gun shooting that happened March 8 near 27th and Center.

Police said the shots were fired around 10 p.m.

A victim was hit, and the men fled in a dark Chevy Impala.

Police described them as 20-30 years old. One was wearing a neon top and the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.