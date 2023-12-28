New Year's Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.
Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers
- There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up Monday, Jan. 1.
- Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule on the city's website.
- Drop-off centers will be closed Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1. (which are regular closures)
Parking enforcement, tow lots
- No parking meter or hourly enforcement on Monday, Jan. 1.
- No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning, Jan. 1 from 2 a.m. 6 a.m.
- No overnight parking enforcement on Monday night into Tuesday morning, Jan. 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- Night parking enforcement resumes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Jan. 3 from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations – including declared snow emergency regulations.
- Tow lots will be open Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tow lots will be closed Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday Jan. 1.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee Water Works
- The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Friday, Dec. 29 and Monday, Jan. 1 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
- Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
- Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime on the city's website.
- For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.
For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.