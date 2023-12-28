Expand / Collapse search

New Year's Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

  • There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up Monday, Jan. 1.
  • Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule on the city's website.
  • Drop-off centers will be closed Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1. (which are regular closures)

Parking enforcement, tow lots

  • No parking meter or hourly enforcement on Monday, Jan. 1.
  • No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning, Jan. 1 from 2 a.m. 6 a.m.
  • No overnight parking enforcement on Monday night into Tuesday morning, Jan. 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Night parking enforcement resumes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Jan. 3 from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations – including declared snow emergency regulations.
  • Tow lots will be open Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tow lots will be closed Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday Jan. 1.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Water Works

  • The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Friday, Dec. 29 and Monday, Jan. 1 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime on the city's website.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online. 