Milwaukee summer youth program funding announced, nearly $500K

The Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) on Thursday, July 21 announced nearly $500,000 in funding for summer youth programs.

A grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will fund sustain youth programming through Aug. 31. The funding kicked in on June 1.

The Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) grant is focused on serving people ages 12 through 24 and their families.

The Milwaukee OVP summer youth programs provide safe opportunities for many young people in the city to learn and have fun, the office said in a news release.

"Young people need a positive place to go during the summer when they don’t have the safety net of school programming, and that’s exactly what this funding will help provide," said OVP Director Arnitta Holliman. "This is just one example of how we use our office and our funding to make an impact in the city of Milwaukee."

Chosen through a competitive request for proposals process, 12 youth-serving organizations were selected to receive a total of $430,000 dollars to support their summer programming:

"By supporting these agencies, we are adding to public safety. We are reaching young people in ways that offers support and direction, and that benefits Milwaukee now and into the future," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

For more information about the grant-funded summer programs, please reach out to the linked organizations directly.