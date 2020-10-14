Milwaukee overnight parking enforcement to resume Nov. 2

article

The City of Milwaukee will resume enforcement of night parking on Nov. 2. Enforcement had been suspended in March in an effort to accommodate residents who were home due to COVID-19.

Starting Nov. 2, a night parking permit will once again be required to park on Milwaukee streets from 2-6 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

According to the City of Milwaukee, night parking restrictions are a "crucial component" of fall and winter municipal services. Overnight parking requirements including alternate side parking -- except in certain areas -- allows access for operations such as street sweeping, leaf collections and snow removal.

To allow the public time to get acclimated to resumed enforcement and acquire appropriate night permits, warning notifications will be placed on would-be violators' vehicles once the regulations resume on Nov. 2.

Night parking permits are $55 annually -- or $20 per four-month period. Permits can be purchased at milwaukee.gov/parking or at any police district station.

Overnight parking restrictions, along with timed and metered day parking, were initially suspended on March 19. Timed and metered parking have already been phased back in as businesses, schools and other operations across the city resumed.