Milwaukee Operation Summer Guardian 26th and Burleigh crime prevention

Instead of responding to calls for crime, Milwaukee police took a new approach at 26th and Burleigh Wednesday, Aug. 9, a block they know well.

It was part of Operation Summer Guardian, an effort to curb crime before it happens. It's aimed at tackling gun violence and connecting with young people.

"We’re out here handing out door-tag fliers for Operation Summer Guardian in some of the most troubled areas where they have a lot of crime and gunfire," said Officer Keith Garland.

Milwaukee Operation Summer Guardian

It doesn’t just take police to change a block.

"We have a lot of elders in the community," said Elizabeth Brown.

Brown said it takes a village.

"Because if we don’t, who is going to?" said Brown.

Milwaukee Operation Summer Guardian

Near 26th and Burleigh Wednesday morning, police, volunteers and neighbors joined forces.

"It’s so important because we’re bringing awareness to the reckless driving," said a volunteer. "We are doing a neighborhood cleanup."

They took the trash out and left a message behind.

"We need everyone to get involved to deter a lot of this gun violence," said Garland.

Officer Garland is part of the department’s Community Partnership Unit. Operation Summer Guardian is designed to combat gun violence. This summer, there is a focus on child safety.

"A lot of people are for it," said Garland. "A lot of people recognize they have to do their part, as well, on top of us. We all have to work together."

Milwaukee Operation Summer Guardian

Police said this area was on their radar because of an increase in ShotSpotter calls. Officers urged neighbors to speak up if they see violence.

"We want to make sure our youth are seeing this and being good role models to the youth, giving them opportunities to grow," said Garland.

Everyone in the neighborhood said they want to turn things around, knowing it will take a village to get the job done.

"We’re trying to promote peace, do a cleanup, bring some beautification to the area," said a volunteer.

"If everybody knows everybody, I know your child, you know mine, the less likely to be acting up," said Brown.

Milwaukee Operation Summer Guardian

"We’re just going to continue,' said Garland. "It does not stop. It does not stop."