Milwaukee Daddy/Daughter Dance at North Division a 'special moment'

A memorable night for families, Milwaukee Recreation and the Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative hosted a Daddy/Daughter Dance at North Division High School on Saturday night, Feb. 18.

It wasn't just dads at the event. Grandfathers, uncles and other father figures were all welcome. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was there with his daughter, too.

"This is a very special moment to be with my daughter," Norman said.

This is the 18th years the event has been hosted, and it was again a success.