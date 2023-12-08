Next Door Pediatrics closure, Milwaukee groups protest decision

Milwaukee groups rallied Friday, Dec. 8 outside Next Door Pediatrics – hoping to reverse the clinic's closure.

Children's Wisconsin announced its plan last month to stop primary care services at the clinic, located near 29th and Clarke.

"We're here today to despair the darkness, to overcome the dark with light, with expectation and with hope," said Rev. Joseph Jackson with Friendship Baptist Church.

Organizers said Next Door provides essential services for people who live in the ZIP codes affected by the worst health outcomes in the city and nation. More than half of the patients are less than 5 years old, and close to 20% have experienced lead poisoning.

Children's Wisconsin said the closure was not a financial decision; rather, it was due to space and size constraints, although they didn't get specific. The dental clinic at Nex Door will remain open.