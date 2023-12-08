Expand / Collapse search

Next Door Pediatrics closure, Milwaukee groups protest decision

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Health Care
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee pediatric clinic closing protest

Milwaukee groups rallied outside Next Door Pediatrics to protest Children's Wisconsin decision to close the clinic.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee groups rallied Friday, Dec. 8 outside Next Door Pediatrics – hoping to reverse the clinic's closure.

Children's Wisconsin announced its plan last month to stop primary care services at the clinic, located near 29th and Clarke.

"We're here today to despair the darkness, to overcome the dark with light, with expectation and with hope," said Rev. Joseph Jackson with Friendship Baptist Church.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Children's Wisconsin closing Milwaukee clinic, families rally
article

Children's Wisconsin closing Milwaukee clinic, families rally

Children's Wisconsin is stopping primary care services at Next Door Pediatrics clinic on Milwaukee's north side, and families rallied outside Tuesday.

Organizers said Next Door provides essential services for people who live in the ZIP codes affected by the worst health outcomes in the city and nation. More than half of the patients are less than 5 years old, and close to 20% have experienced lead poisoning.

Children's Wisconsin said the closure was not a financial decision; rather, it was due to space and size constraints, although they didn't get specific. The dental clinic at Nex Door will remain open.