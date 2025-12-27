Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee New Year's Eve Free Rides; MCTS, Molson Coors team up

December 27, 2025
MILWAUKEE - As we get closer to New Year's Eve and the celebrations that come with it, it's important you find a safe ride home.

Thankfully, there's a great, free option in Milwaukee County.

Alison Hanrahan from Molson Coors is here to tell us about the Miller Lite New Year’s Eve Free Rides.

Molson Coors and the Milwaukee County Transit System are once again partnering to help Milwaukee ring in 2026 safely through the Miller Lite New Year’s Eve Free Rides.

Free Rides program

Big picture view:

The program got its start in 1988 and provides residents with free transportation to celebrate the new year responsibly. 

This year’s program is especially meaningful as Miller Lite celebrates its 50th anniversary and the Free Rides program approaches 10 million rides provided nationwide.

Visit the MCTS website to find the most popular routes. You can also download the UMO app to plan and track your bus in real-time.

