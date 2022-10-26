Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list

National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe.

According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.

"Use it as an excuse to text that sibling who lives out of state, or that friend who hasn't been to Milwaukee in a while. Tell those remote co-workers it's time for a team building event in Milwaukee," said Peggy Williams-Smith, VISIT Milwaukee's president and CEO.

The article noted Milwaukee as a community filled with "back-thumping energy with a close-knit creative community that's turning heads beyond the Great Lakes."

The full list is available through National Geographic's website.