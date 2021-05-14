Milwaukee music, wedding venues open; COVID restrictions lifted

Milwaukee music venues prepare to open their doors 15 months after the live music stopped. The change comes after Mayor Tom Barrett announced the city is getting rid of COVID restrictions while keeping the mask ordinance on the books.

The Cactus Club in Bay View has not had a show since March 2020. For now, the owners have re-invented their space, setting up outdoor seating and serving drinks out the door. The owners have also been renting out their green room as an Airbnb.

Cactus Club, Milwaukee

The stage at the venue once welcomed bands like the White Stripes and Queens of the Stone Age – and soon will host more bands.

Milwaukee's COVID-19 capacity and spacing restrictions will go away on June 15 – instead becoming recommendations. That means shows will come back to the stage this summer.

"It’s really exciting, it’s a green light that we can begin hosting shows, but at the same time, we’re trying to be cautious and vigilant of what other venues are doing and best practices. We can’t guarantee anyone’s safety," said Kelsey Kaufmann, Cactus Club owner. "If someone would have told me it would have been 15 months of being closed, it would have melted my mind."

Kelsey Kaufmann

A similar story is being told at the Story Hill Firehouse.

"It’s scary to think of how close you are to losing something because we never thought we’d go through something like this in my lifetime," said Janelle Meyer-Brown, owner of Story Hill Firehouse.

Story Hill Firehouse, Milwaukee

Meyer-Brown transformed the old firehouse which dates to 1927. She was ready to start hosting weddings in March 2020 – right when the state shut down. Because Milwaukee ordinance still requires masks, unlike much of the state, Meyer-Brown said that means brides are moving their nuptials to the suburbs.

"So that’s exciting that they are allowing it to open up again. But when they still mandate the mask, inside during a wedding, per se and dancing with a mask, brides don’t want to do it. They don’t want to walk down the aisle wearing a mask," Meyer-Brown said. "If I’m going to keep losing business because of the masks, or because of the rules, that’s what’s hard, because I could lose this building, and we’ve put a lot of work and money into this building."

Janelle Meyer-Brown

The city's mask requirement is an ordinance which means it will take a process to update it. Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic said she sees it continuing indoors as they make decisions based on data. If city leaders see a major increase in vaccinations, that would make a huge difference.