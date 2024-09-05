Milwaukee mural memorializes Sade Robinson; "She radiated love"

The Brief A Milwaukee muralist finished a work to memorial Sade Robinson. Robinson was killed in early April; her body parts found throughout Milwaukee County. The mural took on the work because he "wanted to do something for the community."



A Milwaukee muralist finished on Thursday, Sept. 5 a new work featuring Sade Robinson. Robinson was killed in early April – police found her body parts throughout Milwaukee County.

Sometimes the most powerful messages are not spoken.

"I’ll let this speak for itself," said Ruben Alcantar, muralist.

Sade Robinson mural

Alcantar has made a career of spraying it rather than saying it.

"I just wanted to do something for the community. I know you guys loved her," Alcantar said.

On Thursday, the artist wrapped up his latest mural. This one memorialized Sade Robinson at the Pizza Shuttle (1827 N. Farwell Avenue), where she used to work.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Pink was her favorite color, so I had to do it," Alcantar said.

Police say Robinson, who was 19 at the time, was killed and dismembered back in April after a date with Maxwell Anderson. Anderson has since pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Robinson's story caught Alcantar's attention.

"I knew people who knew her," Alcantar said.

The muralist said he felt compelled to do something. So he reached out to the Pizza Shuttle back in May to paint the mural.

Pizza Shuttle

Since 2020, Alcantar has done more than a dozen murals promoting activism. But with Robinson, he said he learned so much about the person he was painting.

"She was a hardworking person. She radiated love. That’s what I got from everybody. So just love," Alcantar said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Alcantar said it took him about four days to finish Robinson's mural.

Maxwell Anderson is scheduled to go to trial in December.