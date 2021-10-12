Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee mural honors Hank Aaron, Tommie Aaron

By FOX6 News Digital Team
"Brave Brothers" mural depicts Hank Aaron and Tommie Aaron near 22nd and Clybourn. (Courtesy: Near West Side Partners)

MILWAUKEE - A new mural depicting Hank Aaron and Tommie Aaron, both of whom played for the Milwaukee Braves, has been installed in Milwaukee, the nonprofit Near West Side Partners (NWSP) announced Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Created by artist Rosy Petri, the mural, titled "Brave Brothers," is about more than athletics. Petri wove themes of racial justice, mental health and history into the installation, NWSP said. 

"People identify with sports stories," Petri, who typically uses quilts and fabrics as her medium of choice, said. "This piece re-introduces Hank Aaron as not only a figure for philanthropy and social justice, but also a figure of integrity, professional prowess, and compassion."

The mural highlights a non-dominant perspective on a history many are familiar with and invites viewers and residents to consider the challenges Black athletes face while also celebrating triumphs and progress in equity.

"Brave Brothers" is located near 22nd and Clybourn, where it can be seen from Interstate 94. It is one piece in a larger series by Petri, titled "Men and Women on the Negro Leagues." The complete series is located in Atlanta.

Petri’s installation is one of eight murals included in NWSP’s "Painting the Near West Side" project, one of six Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) Action Activities aimed at community improvement.

More information about "Painting the Near West Side" and other Action Activities can be found on the Near West Side website.

