Milwaukee mural honors Dolores Huerta

Paying tribute to an icon, a mural dedicated to Dolores Huerta was revealed on Cesar E. Chavez Drive in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 31. Huerta co-founded United Farm Workers.

"Many people do not know that she was hand-in-hand working with Cesar Chavez, really demanding equal rights and respect for the farmworkers," said Patricia Najera with the Clarke Square neighborhood initiative.

The 12,000 square foot mural highlights Huerta's story of fighting for civil rights during the 1960s.

"I hope that anyone who sees this mural whether you’re from Milwaukee or not, just try to learn about your ancestors," artist Nyia Luna said.

It is the third mural completed as part of the Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative. The goal is to provide artists an opportunity to create large-scale art that speaks to the community.

"If you go from Greenfield to National you will see art in almost…on every building, and so that’s what we want," said Najera.

Dolores Huerta mural in Milwaukee's Clarke Square neighborhood.

The artists say the vibrant colors represent hot working conditions. The mural features Huerta's quote: "Honor the hands that harvest your crops."

"We’re painting this mural to honor her, and keep her being written out of history in a way," artist Girlmobb said.

Dolores Huerta mural in Milwaukee's Clarke Square neighborhood.

And it means a lot to those who live in the community.

"The fact that she’s got her fingers like that in terms of victory, she’s the one that coined ‘Si, Se Puede,' or 'Yes, we can," said Jesus Salas, community activist.

Artists interested in participating in next year's large-scale art project cans submit creations on the Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative's website.

