Milwaukee mural controversy and damage; 2 men criminally charged

Two men are now criminally charged, accused of damaging a controversial mural in Milwaukee back in September 2024.

The mural near Holton and Locust showed a Star of David combined with a swastika.

The building owner says it was meant to bring attention to the war in Gaza.

The Milwaukee Common Council asked the owner to take it down.

Police say surveillance video shows Zechariah and Peter Mehler taking an axe and a sledgehammer to the mural, while Zechariah gave the camera "double middle fingers."

Police say the next day, Zechariah came back to finish the job with a pry bar.

The criminal complaint says the owner paid an artist for the mural, which cost more than $12,000.

Zechariah and Peter Mehler are charged with criminal damage to property.