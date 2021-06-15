Morales suit alleges Milwaukee stalling on judge's order

article

Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has filed a federal civil lawsuit, alleging the city is stalling a judge's order.

In May, a judge ruled Morales was not given due process when he was demoted by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission in 2020. As a result, the city was given 45 days to reach a settlement with Morales or bring him back as chief by the first week of July.

"As of the date of the filing of this lawsuit, the defendants have not responded to the June 1, 2021 letter sent to them by Morales’ legal counsel, nor to the previous letter sent in January 2021," the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, June 15, reads.

Listed on the lawsuit as defendants are the city of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) and the members of the FPC in their official capacity.

On June 9, Morales and the city of Milwaukee agreed to mediation after nearly a year of litigation.

In a statement to FOX6 News, Morales' Attorney Frank Gimbel said: "We will refrain from comment about the federal lawsuit until we conclude mediation." He added that "if we settle, the suit will go away."

