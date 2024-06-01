article

A Milwaukee man is accused of driving a moped on the sidewalk – and hitting an officer as he tried to get away – on Saturday, May 25.

Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Sebastian Cruz, and said he had an open beer at the time, too.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were working together to crack down on the use of ATVs, UTVs and dirt bikes on city streets around 7:45 p.m. that night. While doing so, they saw a yellow moped driving on a sidewalk.

Officers pulled up to the moped near 12th and Mitchell and activated their squad's lights. The complaint states the moped then took off and hit one of the officers, who was getting out of the squad, in the knee. The moped then tried to pull around the squad, but hit the squad's rear corner panel.

The driver, then identified as Cruz, was taken into custody. The complaint states both Cruz and a passenger had open beers while riding the moped.

Cruz is charged with fleeing/eluding an officer – resulting in bodily harm.