Moody Park 'large fight,' armed juveniles involved: sheriff

article

A "large fight" among kids at Milwaukee's Moody Park ended with one arrested Sunday night, the sheriff's office said.

Roughly four guns were displayed during the incident near 22nd and Auer, the sheriff's office said, and a group of kids was chasing boys and girls around the park.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One person was taken into custody, and the sheriff's office is continuing its investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.