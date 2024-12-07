MLK speech contest: Milwaukee kids deliver remarks inspired by icon

The Brief A Milwaukee competition encourages kids to carry on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade delivered original speeches inspired by MLK. Six winners will deliver their speeches to the city on MLK Day in January.



A competition that encourages kids to carry on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy reached its final round on Saturday, Dec. 7.

We Energies presented the finals for its 41st annual MLK Speech Contest. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade gathered to deliver original speeches inspired by the civil rights icon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I try to be a good role model and follow the rules so they will grow up and have good behavior like me," one participant said.

The theme of this year's speech contest was "What are you doing for others?" It draws inspiration from remarks King delivered in Montgomery, Alabama in 1957.

The contest was held at the We Energies Public Service Building in downtown Milwaukee. Judges selected six winners to deliver their speeches to the city on MLK Day in January.

The Source FOX6 News attended Saturday's event and referenced contest details from We Energies for information in this report.



