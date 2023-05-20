Milwaukee MLK Library Apartments break ground: 'A pivotal moment' '

In Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, May 19 for the new MLK Library Apartments.

The $38.8 million project will transform the area near MLK and Locust into 93 affordable apartments and a new 18,000-square-foot library branch.

"This is not just a celebration, but this is a congratulations to all the folks that invested so much of themselves, their resources, their energy and attention into making this happen," said Elmer Moore, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO.

"This is going to be a pivotal moment for this neighborhood and this community."

Rendering of MLK Library Apartments

As part of the project, five parcels are being redeveloped – encompassing vacant land and underutilized buildings. It includes partially demolishing and redeveloping the former Garfield Theatre.