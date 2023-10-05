Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport rebound from pandemic 'steady'

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is making a steady recovery since the pandemic sent the airline industry plunging.

"The pandemic really hit the travel industry very hard," said Pat Rowe, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Air Service Development Director.

Flights were grounded and many airports were deserted.

While more than 490,000 passengers traveled through Milwaukee's airport in April 2023, in April 2020 that number was less than 24,000.

"Airlines are now kind of getting their pilots back on board, getting their flight crews back," Rowe said.

Pat Rowe

Rowe said Mitchell is making a steady comeback – even welcoming a new nonstop flight to Washington, D.C. with American Airlines.

"I love that it’s not a layover – it’s a straight shot," said Amber Barnes-Kelly, passenger.

"Between now and the Republican National Convention this summer, there’s going to be a lot of travel between our two cities," Rowe said. "I want to say there’s just like a pent up demand for travel."

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has already seen a rise in the past year. According to its monthly report, passenger traffic from August 2022 to 2023 increased by roughly 18%. But those numbers still have yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels.

"The demand is definitely coming back," Rowe said.

Rowe said more passengers means more direct flights.

"If there are enough people using our airport to a certain destination, they’ll add the nonstop flight to that destination," Rowe said.

That flight to Washington, D.C. on American Airlines operates twice daily.