Milwaukee Mitchell Airport X account hacked, replaced with crypto content

The Brief The X account for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has been hacked. It has been replaced with cryptocurrency and Bitcoin content. A spokesperson for the airport says they are working on regaining access to the account.



The official X (formerly Twitter) page for Milwaukee Mitchell Airport has apparently been hacked, having been taken over by an entity purporting to be a law firm promoting Bitcoin services.

The MKE - Milwaukee Airport page (which remains verified) shows a different handle, and has a pinned message about crypto fraud.

The rest of the page's posts are reposts of Bitcoin posts.

The Twitter link on the airport's official website sends you to a "This Account Doesn't Exist" page on X.

Milwaukee Mitchell Airport sent FOX6 a statement, saying that, "We are aware of the issue and are working with X to resolve it and restore account access."

FOX6 recommends you do not interact with the page right now.

4 p.m. update

It appears the page has reverted to Hoda Law Firm and is no longer associated with the airport account or using its identity and information, although the airport account still shows up as "This Account Does Not Exist."