Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe

UPDATE: Sheila Irby has been found safe. The original missing person report is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding critically missing woman Sheila Irby. She was last seen near 12th and State around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Irby, 69, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, dark-colored shirt, dark pants and a blue shower cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.