Missing woman last seen near 92nd and Birch in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Alysha Knop.

Police said she was last seen near 92nd and Birch around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

She is described as a 34-year-old White woman, 5’06" tall, 85 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Knop was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants.

Anyone having contact with or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.