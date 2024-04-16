Milwaukee missing woman; last seen near 10th and Center on April 14

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 41-year-old Tomitka Stewart who was last seen near 10th and Center on Sunday evening, April 14.

Officials say Stewart is described as a female, African American, 5'6" tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple and white sweatshirt, a Spider-Man shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with any information on Stewart's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.