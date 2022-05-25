Milwaukee missing man last seen near 54th and Villard

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a man missing since Tuesday, May 24.

Tiree Barnes, 23, was last seen near 54th and Villard around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He's described as Black with a medium complexion, standing approximately 5'7" tall, weighing 217 pounds with a medium build, black hair in a shirt Afro-style with a beard and mustache and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tie-dye aqua blue and purple shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.