Milwaukee missing man found safe

UPDATE: Robert Parrot has been found safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help finding critically missing man Robert Parrot – last seen around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 getting off a bus near Capitol and Humboldt.

Parrot, 29, is described as 6 feet tall and 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a lime green hoodie, gray shorts and black shoes.

