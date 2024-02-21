Milwaukee critically missing man last seen near 6th and Scott

article

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 53-year-old Jimmy Lindsay – last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, Feb. 21.

Lindsay is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near 6th and Scott wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants and a red-and-black baseball cap.

Anyone with any information on Lindsay's whereabouts is asked to contact MPD District 2 at 414-935-7222 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between midnight and 8 a.m.