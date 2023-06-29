Milwaukee missing man last seen near 11th and Ohio

article

Milwaukee police need help to find a missing 27-year-old man.

Dwayne Roby was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29 near 11th and Ohio.

He's described as Black, standing 4’11", weighing 130 pounds with black, short hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and tan tennis shoes. He may have been carrying a black and blue Nike backpack.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.