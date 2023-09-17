Milwaukee missing man last seen at 39th and Lisbon

article

Milwaukee police need help to find a missing man.

Kylan Murray was last seen Sunday, Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. near 39th and Lisbon.

He's 19, 6' tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing navy blue basketball shorts, white Nike tennis shoes and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00am-12am at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12am-8am at 414-935-7360.