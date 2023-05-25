Milwaukee missing man last seen near 34th and Rohr

article

Milwaukee police need help to find a missing man.

Antoine Fletcher, 43, was last seen Thursday morning near 34th and Rohr.

He's 5'6" tall with brown eyes and short, black hair. He has a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-7a.m. at 414-935-7360.