Milwaukee girl missing, last seen July 1 on north side

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for missing 16-year-old Harmoney Slominski – last seen in the area of Sherman and Congress the morning of July 1.

Slominski is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Pink brand tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Slominksi's whereabouts is asked to call police at 414-935-7272.



