Milwaukee girl missing since June 2022, police seek info

Milwaukee police are looking for 15-year-old Joniah Walker – last seen on June 23, 2022 – and have asked the public for help finding her.

Walker is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her upper lip and scars on both ankles.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7401.