Milwaukee police: Girl missing, last seen near 48th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public for help to locate missing 10-year-old De'Ondra Hanford.
Hanford was last seen near 48th and Center around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 97 pounds with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair in box braids. She was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on Hanford's whereabouts is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.