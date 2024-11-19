Milwaukee girl missing, last seen Monday near 67th and Keefe

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's help to find missing 13-year-old Kiara Golden-Woods. She was last seen near 67th and Keefe around noon on Monday, Nov. 18.

Police described Golden-Woods as 5-foot-2 and 1123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black design, ripped blue jeans and black sandals with white socks.

Anyone with information on Golden-Woods' whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7232.