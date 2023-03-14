Milwaukee missing girl, 14, last seen near 76th and Sheridan

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate Naira McIntosh, 14, last seen Tuesday night, March 14 near 76th and Sheridan.

She was last seen around 8 p.m. wearing a brown scarf, gray jacket, red sweater, tan pants and black Crocs shoes.

She stands 4'10" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Milwaukee Police Department's District Four at 414-935-7242.