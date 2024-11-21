Milwaukee gas station fight arrests; missing girl located, family says

article

Milwaukee police said a missing person was located, and multiple people were arrested after a fight on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

It unfolded at a gas station near 50th and Lisbon. According to MPD, "acquaintances" of the missing person found that person there with a 37-year-old man and a fight ensued.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 37-year-old man was beaten and taken to a hospital. He and a 27-year-old man were subsequently arrested for a sexual assault investigation. Police arrested a 30-year-old man in regard to the fight and are looking for a second person.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, family told FOX6 News the missing person was a 13-year-old girl. FOX6 News was on the way to interview the mother of that girl when she said to turn around and go to the gas station because her child had been found.

Editor's note: FOX6 News is not naming the girl or her family members at this time because she is a victim in the case.