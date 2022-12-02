Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near Sherman and Fairmount

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help finding critical missing 14-year-old boy Cruz Ortiz-Bell – last seen Friday, Dec. 2 around 3 p.m.

Ortiz-Bell was last seen near Sherman and Fairmount on the city's north side. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long red coat with fur on the hood, a black t-shirt with writing, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Ortiz-Bell's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.



