Milwaukee missing boy last seen near Appleton and Keefe

Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Sckuyler Haward was last seen Jan. 16 near Appleton and Keefe.

He's 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen getting into a newer black or gray two-door Chevrolet vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, District 7, 414-935-7272.