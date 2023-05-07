Milwaukee missing boy, 12, last seen near 6th and Lincoln

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate Esdras Huales, 12, last seen Sunday, May 7 around 11:30 a.m. near 6th and Lincoln.

He's described as Hispanic, standing 5'5" tall, weighing 130 pounds with a skinny build. He has black, curly, medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, khaki pants, white sneakers and a white fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.