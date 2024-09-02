Milwaukee missing 12-year-old boy; last seen Saturday, Aug. 31

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing since Saturday, Aug. 31. Officials say the boy was last seen on N. Joyce Avenue – just north of Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officials say Bishop Seay was last seen around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 from N. Joyce Avenue – which is just north of Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. Police tell FOX6 News they do not have a picture of Seay to share.

Bishop is described as a male, African American, 5’3" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light gray pants.

Anyone with any information on Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.