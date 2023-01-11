Milwaukee missing 11-year-old last seen near Richards and Hope

article

Milwaukee police asked for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl last seen near Richards and Hope.

Charlene Ruffin was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 2:30 p.m.

She's described as 4'8" tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, worn in dreadlocks.

She was last seen wearing a blue, black and gray NBA logo sweatsuit, a blue jacket and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.