Midtown neighborhood walk strives for unity: 'Heart of the city'

In the heart of Milwaukee, members of the Midtown neighborhood want to make a name for themselves. Residents walked with a purpose Saturday, June 11 to put their neighborhood on the map.

"We are the heart of the city," said Megan Shepard Smith with Midtown Neighborhood Alliance.

"You have to know where you are, you have to know where you live," Haynie Smith, the organization's president, said. "This neighborhood has been neglected, and it's time for the assets to blossom."

Alderman Russell Stamper wants to deliver change.

"Now it's time to brand this area, so people know where they are, and they can put their full effort into improving the neighborhood," said Stamper.

Members of the Midtown Neighborhood Alliance want to promote unity. Their goal is to raise money and hang 100 signs on the telephone poles.

Before signage, Stamper said addressing concerns like reckless driving comes first. Most importantly, organizers said, is for residents to know where they live.

"People think that the Midtown neighborhood…Midtown is located on 60th and Capitol, which is the Midtown Center," said Haynie Smith. "Putting those signs up, that shows a sign of unity a sign of trust."

Organizers want to separate the two – the neighborhood from the shopping center. That starts with the community.

"We still have work to do, but we are on our way," Haynie Smith said.