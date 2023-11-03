Milwaukee Midtown early voting site could move to former bank

article

Milwaukee has taken another step to establishing an early voting location in the city's Midtown area. The Election Commission announced on Thursday, Nov. 2 it is in negotiations to move to the former Midwest Bank building. The move comes after the new owners of Midtown Center hinted they may close that current polling place.

If the negotiations go well, this new early voting site will be opened for elections in 2024 and 2025.

"We are confident that negotiations of a lease will be successful and that voters can vote early beginning in February at 6001 W Capitol Drive," said Executive Director Claire Woodall.

The former Midwest Bank under consideration is located on the southwest corner of 60th Street and Capitol Drive. Officials say the bank building has dedicated parking for over 90 cars, is fully ADA accessible, located on major public transit lines, and is close to the former early voting location.

The Election Commission would occupy the entire first floor, ensuring that there is adequate space and security to accommodate the 2024 Presidential Election.