Growing calls; memorialize Dahmer victims in Milwaukee

Netflix announced its limited series "Dahmer" is the number one show streaming on its service. The series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the victims of his horrific crimes. Now, there is a growing call for Milwaukee to have a memorial to honor the lives lost.

According to a spokesperson at City Hall, so far the calls for a memorial are coming from the public and not family members of the victims. Neighbors who live near the lot where Dahmer's old apartment building once stood say they are seeing an increase in foot traffic. This, as a new generation is learning all about one of Milwaukee's darkest chapters.

"There’s been a lot of people taking pictures, stuff like that coming and going," said Ray Monchamp, a neighbor who lives across the street.

Dahmer was convicted for the murder and dismemberment of 17 boys and men.

"People pull up and ask me where he lived and I will show them the lot here," Monchamp.

The apartment building Dahmer lived in was demolished in 1992. Neighbors tell FOX6 News they have seen more people walking around the empty lot since the premiere of the Netflix show.

"We’ve got peoples coming from everywhere," said Victor Thomas, onsite manager of Cantona Court.

The Netflix show points out there is no memorial for the victims of Dahmer's crimes. Calls are not growing for one.

A neighbor sent FOX6 News a photo of a sign someone left in memory of the victims. He said it was taken down within the last two days.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he is open to discussions and ideas about how to memorialize the Dahmer victims, saying in a statement:

"It is entirely appropriate to remember the victims of this horrific episode in Milwaukee's history. They deserve our respect. I am cautious, however, about a physical memorial. That would have an unfortunate potential to attract people who have a morbid fascination with the killer. That is something I would prefer to avoid."

The Netflix show is also critical of how the Milwaukee Police Department handled the Dahmer case. MPD did, in fact, return 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone to Dahmer after believing the two were lovers. Dahmer killed the boy.

In a statement, MPD said the following:

"The Milwaukee Police Department has made great strides providing public safety to our community. The officers that were involved in the tragic Sinthasomphone incident from over thirty years ago were fired by the then police chief; however, a judge overturned their firing. MPD is committed to working with our community to help build sustainable neighborhoods, free of crime and maintained by positive relationships."

Neighbors told FOX6 News they are not bothered by the increase in foot traffic around the empty lot.