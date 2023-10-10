Measles case confirmed, Milwaukee resident working in Waukesha County

article

The Milwaukee Health Department reported a confirmed case of measles Tuesday, Oct. 10 in a city resident who works in Waukesha County.

The individual took necessary precautions after symptoms presented, the health department said. A news release said health officials at the local and state level are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the virus and are implementing control measures, so others don't get sick.

"We are actively managing the situation and taking necessary steps to prevent further spread," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis. "The virus is a highly contagious disease that is spread through respiratory droplets and direct contact with contaminated surfaces."

Possible exposure

Individuals who have been at following the locations during the following dates/times may have been exposed to the measles virus:

Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 6924 W Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee: Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walgreens, 3233 S 27th St., Milwaukee: Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aurora St. Luke's Emergency Department, 2900 W Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee and Aurora St. Luke’s Galleria Building – Breast Imaging, Pre-Admission Testing, Ambulatory Treatment Center, Outpatient Lab Draw Station: Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Walker’s Point Community Clinic, CORE El Centro, Lotus Legal, Clock Shadow Creamery, 130-138 W Bruce St., Milwaukee: Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Milwaukee Health Department

MHD said individuals onsite during these dates/times need to check their MMR immunization status as soon as possible. Individuals can access their immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) or calling 414-286-6800. If you are unable to access your records, please contact your doctor’s office or your local health department.

If there are any additional measles cases, MHD said they will be included in the case count posted on the DHS website.

Measles signs, symptoms

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes, MHD said.

If you develop any of the symptoms of measles, health officials say you should stay home – do not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation – and call your doctor’s office. Tell them you might have been exposed to measles and describe the symptoms you are experiencing. Those symptoms could include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

Red rash with raised bumps starting at the hairline and moving to the arms and legs three to five days after first symptoms appear

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. MHD said the best way to prevent getting measles is to get the measles vaccine (MMR) as a child beginning with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose around age four. Even one dose is 93% effective against measles. Adults who were born in or after 1957 and have never had the vaccine, should get at least one dose. If not previously vaccinated, college students, international travelers, and healthcare workers should get two doses at least 28 days apart.

If you are pregnant, severely immune compromised, have children under the age of 12 months, or are otherwise ineligible to receive the MMR vaccine, MHD said to contact your medical provider for guidance.

Immunizations are available at a doctor’s office, some pharmacies, and Milwaukee Health Department clinics. The Northwest Health Center, near 76th and Mill, will hold a drive-thru measles vaccination clinic on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.