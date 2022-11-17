Milwaukee mayor discusses safety for members of the LGBTQ+ community

Mayor Cavalier Johnson met with members of Milwaukee's LGBTQ+ community on Thursday, Nov. 17.

A member of Milwaukee's LGBTQ+ community said more work needs to be done to keep them safe.

The mayor said while the city has its challenges, it continues to be a welcoming space for all. He is alarmed by some of the violence he's seen against Black transgender women in the city.

Elle Halo, a Milwaukee County advocate has a message for Milwaukee.

"You can go ask people do they feel safe, and they will tell you no if you listen to them. Do I feel safe, no," said Halo.

"We should be able to wake up every day and live our authentic selves," said Tony Snell-Rodriguez, city of Milwaukee equal rights commission chair.

This year at least two Black trans women have been killed in Milwaukee.

"Is safety something that is even realistic for trans women in particular for Black trans women and trans women of color, that’s debatable," said Halo.

The city's mayor said he recognizes that there are challenges.

"No one should face harm for peacefully being themselves," said Johnson.

The mayor points toward city policies and Milwaukee's continued commitment to keep the LGBTQ+ community safe.

"A new program that allows for people in the LGBTQ+ community who may feel some harm would come to onto them to come into a safe place businesses," said Johnson.

Halo said that she wants to see more and her work will continue to guide and support the members of her community.

"SHEBA - Diverse & Resilient is a Black trans woman’s program that is amazing and has done amazing things over the last several years and had been around for 15 years," said Halo.

Johnson announced that Jonathan Fera is the new LBGTQ+ Liason.